Lane Closure on I-79 NB, to Begin Monday, January 8, 2024

There will be a lane closure on Interstate 79 northbound, at mile marker 159, to mile marker 161, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 8, 2024, through Friday, January 19, 2024, for geotechnical crews to preform drilling and take samples on both ends of the Wade Run bridge. Daytime operations only.
Expect major delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
