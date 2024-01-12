WVDOH crews around the state actively treating roads during latest winter weather event

WVDOH snowplow drivers are on the roadway as long as the snow is falling and then for the cleanup afterwards until the roads are deemed safe and passable.

The weather forecast for the upcoming weekend of Friday, January 5, 2024 through Sunday, January 7, 2024 calls for a wintry mix. Pack said WVDOH drivers use an increased amount of stone mixed with salt during a wintry mix weather event.

“As the abrasives are applied at a higher rate on the roadway, it does not allow the ice sheet to form a solid,” he explained. “It forms around that small rock and as the traffic drives over it, it cracks. The cracking allows the salt solution to penetrate the ice, melting it from underneath.”

Statewide, the WVDOH has a stockpile of more than 231,000 tons of salt. A typical snowplow holds 12 tons of salt, enough to treat about 100 lane miles of road. That’s about a 50-mile stretch of two-lane road, or about 25 miles of four-lane.

