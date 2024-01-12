Submit Release
County Route 17, Smokey Hollow Road, Tucker County, will be closed beginning Monday, January 8, 2024

County Route 17, (Smokey Hollow Road), Tucker County,  will be closed beginning Monday, January 8, 2024, starting approximately 1.5 miles from the intersection of County Route 17 and WV 72 near Parsons, for construction work associated with Corridor H. All motorists, including emergency vehicles and school buses, will need to seek alternate routes. One alternate route is to take WV 72 to WV 38, near St. George to County Route 21 (Clover Run Road). A later press release will be sent out before the road is reopened.​​

