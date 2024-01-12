WVDOH awards contract for major widening project in Morgantown

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVODH) has awarded a contract for a major widening project on West Run Road in Morgantown to ease congestion and improve safety. The project is funded through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.



Anderson Excavating LLC, of Morgantown, was the winning bidder on a project to widen an approximately .85-mile stretch of West Run Road between Stewartstown Road and US 119 near Morgantown. The winning bid was $14,475,154.74.



The bid award was from a special bid letting conducted by the WVDOH on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.



West Run Road is a narrow country road that has seen huge growth in recent years. Local residents often use the narrow road as a shortcut in the Morgantown area.



Because the road is so narrow, widening the stretch of road will require building new drainage systems, relocating water lines and other utilities, and the construction of several retaining walls. Once complete, however, the road will be safer and less congested.



Construction is expected to be complete in 2026.​​