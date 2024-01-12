Lane Restriction at County Route 39, Middle Creek Road, to Begin Monday, January 8, 2024

Page Content

A portion of County Route 39, near 151 Middle Creek Road, will be restricted to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning Monday, January 8, 2024, through Friday, January 12, 2024, to replace an electric pole. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​