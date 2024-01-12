A portion of County Route 25/1, (Grapevine Ridge Road), will be closed from milepost 0.00 to milepost 1.61, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Thursday, January 11, 2024, through Saturday, January 13, 2024, for core drilling. Road will be closed to all traffic. Alternate Routes: County Route 62/2 (Goshorn Woods Road) to County Route 62 (New Bethel Road). Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
Road Closure on County Route 25/1, Grapevine Ridge Road, to Begin Thursday, January 11, 2024
