Road Closure on County Route 25/1, Grapevine Ridge Road, to Begin Thursday, January 11, 2024

A portion of County Route 25/1, (Grapevine Ridge Road), will be closed from milepost 0.00 to milepost 1.61, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Thursday, January 11, 2024, through Saturday, January 13, 2024, for core drilling. Road will be closed to all traffic.



Alternate Routes: County Route 62/2 (Goshorn Woods Road) to County Route 62 (New Bethel Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​