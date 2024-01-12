The US 119 Connector will be closed to traffic approximately 0.08 miles east of US 52 in Williamson from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2024, for a safety inspection of the Pete Dillon Bridge. Mainline traffic on US 119 and WV 1506 will be open for the project's duration.
Drivers are to use alternate routes during the closure.
You just read:
Road Closure on US 119 Connector Beginning Thursday, January 11, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.