Road Closure on US 119 Connector Beginning Thursday, January 11, 2024

Page Content

The US 119 Connector will be closed to traffic approximately 0.08 miles east of US 52 in Williamson from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2024, for a safety inspection of the Pete Dillon Bridge.

Mainline traffic on US 119 and WV 1506 will be open for the project's duration.

Drivers are to use alternate routes during the closure.​​