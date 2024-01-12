Watch FYI Video with Harold Phillips: Social Determinants of Health

Submit Release
In our latest FYI videoExit Disclaimer, Harold J. Phillips, MRP, Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy, recently discussed social determinants of health with Michelle Sandoval-Rosario, DrPH, MPH, CDR, U.S. Public Health Service, OIDP Region 9 Program Director.


Mr. Phillips shared highlights from the U.S. Playbook to Address Social Determinants of Health, which was released by the White House in November 2023. He explained the five social determinants of health categories that impact health, well-being, and quality of life: education access and quality, economic stability, health care access and quality, neighborhood and built environment, and social and community context. 

“Our health doesn’t exist in a vacuum,” said Mr. Phillips. “Our health is affected by these other factors. In order to address health more holistically, we need to pay attention to the social conditions of individuals.”

Mr. Phillips highlighted how the playbook relates to goals in the National HIV/AIDS Strategy and provides guidance for an integrated approach to STI and HIV prevention using social drivers of health.

Read more about the U.S. Playbook to Address Social Determinants of Health and the National HIV/AIDS Strategy launched on World AIDS Day in 2021. 

Watch the videoExit Disclaimer to hear more from Mr. Phillips.

