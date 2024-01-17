Vesta Integrates with ValueLink Valuation Management System for Seamless Loan Management and Improved Efficiency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vesta, today announced a new integration of its modern and intelligent loan origination system (LOS) with ValueLink Software, a leading provider of valuation management technology. This partnership empowers lenders to streamline the loan process, improve efficiency, and deliver superior borrower experience.
The integration seamlessly links Vesta's LOS with ValueLink's comprehensive valuation management platform, providing lenders with the following benefits:
- Automated Valuation Ordering: Lenders can initiate and manage valuation orders directly
within the Vesta platform, eliminating the need for manual data entry and system-switching.
- Simplified Workflow: Users can seamlessly download completed appraisal reports and all supporting
documents directly into Vesta LOS with just a few clicks.
- Enhanced Borrower Experience: Lenders can give their borrowers a faster and
more transparent loan process, receiving real-time updates on the status of their valuation order.
- Improved Compliance: ValueLink's platform ensures compliance with relevant regulations,
offering lenders peace of mind.
"We are excited to partner with Vesta to streamline the valuation process for our mutual customers. This integration makes it easier than ever for lenders to order, track, and manage appraisals within the LOS, empowering them to deliver faster closings and a more positive borrower experience”, said Aqil Ahmed, SVP of Operations at ValueLink.
Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta added, "By integrating with ValueLink, we are providing lenders with a powerful tool to manage their valuations. We are excited to be able to deliver greater efficiencies to our customers through this integration, which streamlines a critical part of the origination process”.
About Vesta:
Established in 2020 by ex-Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang, Vesta operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider specializing in mortgage loan origination software. The platform equips lenders with a contemporary system of record, customizable workflows for managing end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment processes, and accessible, cloud-based APIs. Noteworthy investors supporting Vesta include Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital.
About ValueLink Software:
Founded in 2009 and based in Houston, Texas, ValueLink Software is a leading provider of technology solutions to the real estate industry. The company offers a comprehensive platform designed to help Lenders, Appraisal Management Companies (AMCs), and Appraisers manage the valuation process for residential and commercial properties. With constant innovation and technology integrations, ValueLink has become the premier valuation management platform on the market that is scalable and ensures compliance with the latest regulations.
