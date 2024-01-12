One Month Remains to Apply for FEMA Assistance

NASHVILLE – One month after the federal disaster declaration for the December tornadoes and severe storms, FEMA has provided $1.9 million to more than 500 Tennessee households to help with their recovery. Survivors who still need to apply for FEMA assistance have until Feb. 12, 2024, to do so.

Homeowners and renters in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Montgomery, Stewart and Sumner counties with uninsured losses from the storms may be eligible for financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses. Call toll-free 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The phone line is open daily, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Since the major disaster declaration Dec. 13, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have visited more than 15,000 homes and public places to help people apply for assistance. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and FEMA are operating six Disaster Recovery Centers to meet one-on-one with disaster survivors.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is operating Business Recovery Centers at Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission and Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce. SBA offers low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Individuals and businesses can apply online at SBA.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955 for information.

“In the month since tornadoes tested the resilience of our impacted communities, the collaborative efforts of our partners have made a difference in helping survivors access aid and begin recovering from this disaster,” said TEMA Director Patrick C. Sheehan. “TEMA’s priority continues to be supporting our communities and meeting survivors’ most immediate needs, to include ensuring that they are able to find programs they may be eligible for to help shorten what can be an all too long road to recovery.”

Federal Coordinating Officer Yolanda J. Jackson said FEMA wants to provide all the assistance possible to Tennesseans. “We are committed to supporting TEMA, communities and households affected by the tornadoes,” she said. “It’s easy to apply, and it doesn’t cost anything. Contact us and let us see how we may be able to help.”

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751. Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA.