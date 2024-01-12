Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,548 in the last 365 days.

VADOC Finds Contraband on Female Contractor after Body Scan at Indian Creek Correctio...

Press Release

January 12, 2024

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is investigating after a contracted staff member was found with contraband concealed on her person.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Indian Creek Correctional Center. A routine scan revealed an anomaly, and a follow-up scan showed the contractor had an item concealed in her groin area. Further testing determined the item was tobacco.

The VADOC Drug Task Force was notified the of the incident. The contractor was later charged with Attempting to Deliver Articles to a Prisoner.  

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information will be provided while this investigation continues.

The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to monitor the intake of contraband into our facilities.  If you have any information you can call anonymously to 540-830-9280.

You just read:

VADOC Finds Contraband on Female Contractor after Body Scan at Indian Creek Correctio...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more