VADOC Finds Contraband on Female Contractor after Body Scan at Indian Creek Correctio...

Press Release January 12, 2024

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is investigating after a contracted staff member was found with contraband concealed on her person.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Indian Creek Correctional Center. A routine scan revealed an anomaly, and a follow-up scan showed the contractor had an item concealed in her groin area. Further testing determined the item was tobacco.

The VADOC Drug Task Force was notified the of the incident. The contractor was later charged with Attempting to Deliver Articles to a Prisoner.

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information will be provided while this investigation continues.

The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to monitor the intake of contraband into our facilities. If you have any information you can call anonymously to 540-830-9280.