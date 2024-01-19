Lisa "Clutch" Tauai, from Las Vegas, NV, was crowned Ms. International® 2023-24 in Chino Hills, CA, on 4 Nov 2023

Lisa "Clutch" Tauai, USAF retired Lieutenant Colonel, is the new Ms. International® 2023-24

Lisa is honored to accept the crown as Ms. International® 2023-24 which will expand her reach in helping others fight disease through optimal nutrition.

The noblest art is that of making others happy.” — P.T. Barnum

CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa “Clutch” Tauai, representing Las Vegas, Nevada, was crowned Ms. International® 2023-24 at the national pageant held Saturday, 4 November 2023, at the Talent Factor in Chino Hills, California. She is the twelfth woman to hold this prestigious title.

Lisa is both thrilled and honored to accept the crown as Ms. International® 2023-24 that will catapult her from one spotlight to the next in representing an organization that inspires women of all ages across the globe to be the best versions of themselves.

Lisa is a retired United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel where she specialized as a Registered Dietitian for over 20 years, honorably serving in 8 locations around the world. Her platform is the power of plant-based nutrition for performance, which she practices daily as an avid vegetarian and personal dietitian to our warfighters and their families. Since being crowned Ms. International® 2023-24, she has already made 8 appearances in the Las Vegas community and appears live on News 3 Las Vegas every month sharing her nutrition expertise to over 650,000. Additionally, she was recently selected for the cover of Crowns Magazine set to be released in January 2024. Lisa plans on using her title as Ms. International® 2023-24 to further her reach in helping others prevent and even reverse disease through the power of nutrition.

Over 30 women applied through the pageant website to compete for this prestigious title and crown. Being accepted as a contestant was based on application, photo, and interview over the phone. The contestants were then narrowed down to 15 from across the country who competed on stage and were scored in areas to include: Judges Personal Interview, Fun Fashion and Introduction, Evening Gown, and On-Stage Question, each worth 25% of their total score. All contestants that competed in the pageant received a $2,100 scholarship for unlimited classes for six months at the Talent Factory Dance Studio, and the winner from each of the three categories of the competition (Teen, Miss, and Ms.) received a $4,200 scholarship for unlimited classes for a year.

Ms. International® is a registered federal trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and is run and operated by the Ms. America Pageant Corporation in California, Registration No. 6383156. For more information, visit MsAmericaPageant.com and InternationalBeautyPageants.com.

If you would like to invite Lisa to make an appearance at your event, please e-mail her at LisaTauai@TauaiNutritionNuggets.onmicrosoft.com or at lisatauai@yahoo.com. You may also connect with her on Facebook at lisa.tauai, on Instagram @lisatauai, or through her webpage at www.tauainutnugs.com.