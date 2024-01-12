Racing action resumed on the second day of the 2024 MGM Macao International Regatta

MACAU, January 12 - Racing bursts into life on the second day of the 2024 MGM Macao International Regatta. ExeQute Racing, Muwu BBQ and Team Yacht Racing of Thailand maintained their overall lead in the Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group), respectively.

Three rounds of races were contested in the Macao Cup International Regatta and the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta at the waters off south of Hac Sa Beach today. Several teams showed nerves at the start of the first round of the Macao Cup International Regatta, resulting in a pre-start infringement. Canados Sailing Team from Germany eventually secured the win of the first round. A fierce fight between ExeQute Racing from South Africa and Big Boys Sailing Team from China saw the former pipped the latter at the finish line in the second round. Team Windy from Estonia led from start to finish in the third round. After two days of competition, ExeQute Racing lead the overall standings, closely followed by Canados Sailing Team and Team Windy.

In the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, as Muwu BBQ and Zhongshan Sailing Team were involved in a tussle for the overall lead, strong performance by SailingIn propelled them to third place above Wanboofish Sailing Team from Macao in the standings.

Three rounds of races were held today in the International Catamaran Invitational at the waters south of the Macao Channel off the Macao Science Center. All frontrunners maintained their good form as Team Yacht Racing of Thailand remained top while Team Fenix from Thailand climbed above Team Jeonbuk from Korea for second place in the standings.

The organizers held a Daily Awards presentation ceremony after the conclusion of today’s races. Guests in attendance included Pun Weng Kun, President of Sports Bureau; Sandy Ling, Assistant Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM; Ma Man Wai, President of the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Li Quanhai, Chairman of World Sailing; and Reid Lee, representative of Ursa Major Sailing Event Management.

A ‘Family Fun Day’ event will take place at the Kun Iam Statue Waterfront Recreation Area – Star on Coast from tomorrow to 14 January. The event will feature sailing experiences, family workshops, and live broadcasts of the races. Residents and tourists can enter for free and participate in the event in various ways to deepen their understanding of sailing sport.

The event will be live-streamed on various online platforms

In addition, the ‘2024 MGM Macao International Regatta – Photography Competition’ is open to photography enthusiasts to submit their entries from 1 to 23 February, with prize money and trophies on offer for winners. For regulations of the photography competition, please visit www.macaoregatta.com/photography_competition.

For more information, please visit the event's official website at www.macaoregatta.com