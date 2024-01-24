HMP Global announces NP Institute Online Learning Hub and acclaimed 2024 NP Institute in-person conference

The NP Institute Online Learning Hub covers current medications and what’s coming out on the market, helping NPs deepen their understanding and increase confidence.

Digital resource and second annual meeting provide psychiatric nurse practitioners in-person and online options for foundational psychopharmacology education

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s Psych Congress NP Institute today announced its new Online Learning Hub, a virtual option for psychiatric nurse practitioners to grow their foundational knowledge of psychopharmacology. The new resource and the second annual NP Institute conference offer both in-person and digital options for continuing education.

The 2024 NP Institute will be held March 20 - 23 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego. In its inaugural year, the meeting attracted more than 800 attendees — a sold-out crowd — including NPs in the psychiatric field and more than 20 sponsors and exhibitors.

The NP Institute Online Learning Hub covers current medications and what’s coming out on the market, helping NPs deepen their understanding and increase confidence in classes of psychiatric medications, treatments and side effects, symptoms and diagnoses, and supporting patients throughout their mental health journey.

“Nurse practitioners are at the heart of today’s healthcare system, being asked to do more within their roles,” said NP Institute Co-Chair Julie Carbray, PhD, APRN, clinical professor of psychiatry and nursing at the University of Illinois Chicago. “Through the NP Institute meeting and Online Learning Hub, they can receive essential psychopharmacology education needed to provide the best care for each patient.”

“With the increased need for mental health and psychiatric services, we developed a program to ensure that psychiatric NPs receive tailored education to effectively care for patients and manage their practice,” said Co-Chair Andrew Penn, RN, MS, NP, CNS, APRN-BC, clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco. “NPs leave school still hungry for knowledge and wanting to learn. The NP Institute in-person meeting and Online Learning Hub fill that need and connect NPs with colleagues and experts in the field.”

Topics covered include medication classes, disease states, and practice management, with sessions including:

• Fundamental Insights into Neurobiology: Neurotransmitters, Neural Networks, and Their Role in Mental Health

• Comprehensive Approaches to Psychiatric Diagnosis

• Comorbid Substance Use and How it Influences Psychiatric Care

• Essential Guides to Antidepressants, Antipsychotics, and Mood Stabilizers

• Understanding and Addressing Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders

• Meeting Mental Health Needs in a Growing Elderly Population: Strategies for Geriatric Depression, Dementia, and Medication Management

• The Essential Guide to Prescription Stimulants and Non-Stimulant Therapies

NP Institute is designed and accredited for psychiatric NPs (including general, primary care, and family practice NPs), and intended for clinicians in their early years of practice or for experienced NPs seeking updates and continuing psychopharmacology education.

The NP Institute Online Learning Hub is a year-round resource to supplement learning from the meeting. For more information or to register, visit: psychnpinstitute.com.

