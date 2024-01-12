Williston Barracks / Lifesaving rescue

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A1008236

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer, Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: East View Road, Cambridge, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Lifesaving rescue

VICTIM: Name withheld

AGE: 8

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

An 8-year-old girl from Cambridge has made a full recovery after falling through ice into a pond last month at a home on East View Road.

The incident happened at about 8:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, when the girl and several siblings were playing near and on the surface of pond, which is on private property. The thin ice gave way, and two children fell into the water. The 80-year-old homeowner was able to reach and pull to safety a 6-year-old girl who was close to shore, but the 8-year-old was further away, near the center of the deep pond. The homeowner called 911.

Trooper Michelle Archer was on routine patrol and happened to be nearby at the time. She arrived on scene less than five minutes after the call. She grabbed a department-issued throw rope and flotation device from her cruiser, removed her duty belt, entered the near-freezing pond without hesitation and swam to the girl. Trooper Archer secured the girl and swam back to shore, where Trooper Keith Cote, who had just responded to the scene, carried the girl to a waiting Cambridge Rescue ambulance.

The girl was brought to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of injuries that were initially believed to be life-threatening. She has since made a complete recovery and returned home.

Trooper Archer changed into warm, dry clothes and did not require medical treatment. Vermont State Police leadership have commended Troopers Archer and Cote and the homeowner for their selfless, heroic conduct, and all three have been recommended to receive the agency’s Lifesaving Award.

Body-camera video of the rescue recorded by Trooper Archer is available at this link: https://bit.ly/VSPCambridgeRescue.

- 30 -