RE: St Albans Barracks / Request for Information

The vehicle was located today in Enosburg VT. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Underwood with the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993

CASE#: 24A2000191

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 11, 2024 / 2150

LOCATION: Main St, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Stolen Vehicle

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 11, 2024, at 2150 hours the Vermont State Police was advised of a vehicle stolen from an address on Main Street in Enosburgh. The vehicle was a blue 2016 Subaru WRX with gold rims and Vermont registration HMG758. Anyone with information about the theft of this vehicle please call the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.