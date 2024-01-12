Submit Release
RE: St Albans Barracks / Request for Information

The vehicle was located today in Enosburg VT. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Underwood with the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

               

CASE#: 24A2000191 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                               

STATION: St Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: January 11, 2024 / 2150 

LOCATION: Main St, Enosburg 

VIOLATION: Stolen Vehicle 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 11, 2024, at 2150 hours the Vermont State Police was advised of a vehicle stolen from an address on Main Street in Enosburgh. The vehicle was a blue 2016 Subaru WRX with gold rims and Vermont registration HMG758. Anyone with information about the theft of this vehicle please call the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. 

