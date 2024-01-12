Update No. 1: Westminster Barracks / Structure collapse with death resulting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B1000232

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Ferry Road, Dummerston, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Structure collapse with death resulting

VICTIM: June Howe

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The victim in Wednesday’s structure collapse in Dummerston is identified as June Howe, 70, who lived in a home on the property where the incident occurred. She died of her injuries on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 11, at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire.

This incident remains under investigation by the Vermont State Police but is not considered suspicious.

***Initial news release, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024***

A 70-year-old woman sustained significant injuries when a structure on her property collapsed on her while she and her husband were working on it Wednesday morning in Dummerston.

The collapse occurred at about 10:35 a.m. on Old Ferry Road as the couple worked to dismantle a house trailer on their property. The roof gave way, and the victim was trapped under the debris. Multiple Vermont State Police troopers arrived on scene within minutes of a 911 call placed by the victim’s husband. With the assistance of the Dummerston Fire Department and Rescue Inc., first responders extricated the victim and began providing emergency care. She was brought by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and subsequently transferred by helicopter to a trauma hospital in New Hampshire for treatment.

This incident appears to be accidental, and no further information is currently available.

- 30 -