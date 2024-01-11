Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,535 in the last 365 days.

Hurley poised to get multimillion dollar housing project

Hurley is on the cusp of getting a multimillion dollar housing facility that is structured to provide a creative combination of living and learning for those citizens who qualify for residence.

Marketed as a “multifamily, affordable community,” the pending construction is expected to include 40 units with varying numbers of bedrooms.

With the blessing of Iron County and the Hurley City Council, the project is a collaboration between Impact Seven, a nonprofit entity that invests in community development, and Northwood Technical College. They are both based in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.

The project, which was cleared through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, is earmarked for 13 to 14 acres off of Wisconsin 77, across from the Cary Mine Market.

Carol Keen, director of asset development for Impact Seven, estimates the planned construction at about $13.8 million.

Keen said that 85% of the project will be financed, in part through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

[Adapted from: Hurley poised to get multimillion dollar housing project Jan. 11, 2024, Daily Globe]

You just read:

Hurley poised to get multimillion dollar housing project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more