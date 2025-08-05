Gov. Evers, WEDC Announce Incentives to Support Eli Lilly and Company’s $4 Billion Expansion in Wisconsin

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), today announced that the state will support Eli Lilly and Company’s $4 billion investment in Wisconsin with up to $100 million in performance-based state tax credits.

“I’m proud of my administration’s efforts to invest in new economic opportunities, expansions, and developments in Southeastern Wisconsin in recent years with leading brands like Eli Lilly and Company moving and growing their operations here,” said Gov. Evers. “Coupled with our state’s designation as a U.S. Regional Tech Hub, history of game-changing innovations, and world-class manufacturing, Wisconsin is proud to partner with Lilly as they make this historic investment in our communities. This is great news for Wisconsin.”

Last year, Gov. Evers joined Lilly officials to announce that their expansion project in Bristol will extend the company’s global parenteral (injectable) product manufacturing network, helping to meet the growing demand for its diabetes, obesity, and future pipeline medicines across therapeutic areas. Lilly expects to add 750 highly skilled jobs to the current 100-plus workforce at this location.

“We are grateful for the partnership and leadership shown by Gov. Evers, WEDC, state, county, and local officials, as well as other stakeholders in supporting this project,” said Executive Vice President and President of Lilly Manufacturing Operations Edgardo Hernandez. “Together, we’re advancing innovative manufacturing capabilities, building capacity for the medicines of tomorrow, creating high-quality jobs, and ensuring that patients here and around the world have access to life-changing treatments. We look forward to contributing to the region’s strong legacy of innovation and economic vitality for years to come.”

The Evers Administration, through WEDC, began working on the expansion with the company and local leaders last year, following Lilly’s acquisition of a sterile injectables manufacturing plant in Pleasant Prairie owned by Nexus Pharmaceuticals. WEDC had also assisted Nexus Pharmaceuticals in moving its manufacturing operations from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019. The acquisition, expansion, and additional purchases of land and adjacent warehouse bring Lilly’s total planned investment in Wisconsin to $4 billion.

“This project represents not just a major step forward for the company and its manufacturing capacity, but for the future of our state as a global leader in the field of biohealth and biopharmaceuticals,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.

WEDC will support Lilly’s current expansion with up to $100 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits. The amount of credits the company receives is contingent upon its meeting job creation and capital investment goals.

WEDC Secretary Hughes noted that Lilly’s expansion is already having an impact on Wisconsin’s economy. The Wall Street Journal ranked the Milwaukee region second in the nation for attracting recent college graduates and cited the project as one of the area’s biggest draws.

Today’s news was welcomed by the Milwaukee 7 (M7) Regional Economic Partnership.

“We are thrilled by Lilly’s outstanding investment in Southeastern Wisconsin,” said Executive Director of M7 Rebecca Gries. “The economic impact from their investment will have tremendous ripple effects across the region and will continue to build on the life sciences and advanced manufacturing ecosystem already established here. This investment strategically positions the M7 region as a recognized leader and premier destination for biotech and manufacturing innovation.”

Wisconsin is also gaining national and global recognition for its biohealth and biopharmaceutical industry.

Last year, Gov. Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) announced that Wisconsin was officially selected as a U.S. Regional Tech Hub by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). Over the first 10 years, the Tech Hub designation is projected to create more than 30,000 jobs in the personalized medicine sector and over 111,000 indirect jobs attributable to the Tech Hub in Wisconsin. Additionally, the Tech Hub is projected to generate $9 billion in economic development in Wisconsin within the first decade.