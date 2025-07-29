Governor Evers, WEDC announce more than $1.5 million in grants to support small businesses across Wisconsin

Funding will allow local organizations to assist with building improvements, training, and other financial support.

MADISON, WI. JULY 29, 2025 – Governor Tony Evers, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Economic Corporation (WEDC) announced today that ten community organizations supporting small businesses across Wisconsin have received more than $1.5 million in Small Business Development Grants (SBDG) from WEDC.

“From Lancaster to Ashland, communities throughout Wisconsin are partnering with businesses to make sure we continue to build an economy for all, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” Governor Evers said. “These grants ensure that our incredible small businesses have the resources they need to prosper.”

“Across Wisconsin, I’ve had the chance to meet local leaders who are stepping up to create communities where people are excited to live, work, and grow,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development agency. “These investments will give communities another tool to keep that momentum building.”

Secretary Hughes was set visit De Pere and Waupaca today to highlight how those communities will be using their grants to assist local businesses.

“The Small Business Development Grant we are receiving is more than an investment in our downtown—it’s an investment in the dreams and drive of De Pere’s small business community,” said De Pere Mayor Jame Boyd. “With these additional resources, we’re strengthening our economic heart, attracting new ideas, and fueling the vitality that makes our city thrive.”

“This grant will allow the Waupaca County Economic Development Corporation (WCDEDC) to help business owners that own and operate a business in older downtown buildings in Waupaca County,’ said WCEDC Executive Director James Mikorski. “Through the Business Loan/Grant Program, we hope to help local small businesses and support the preservation of the iconic buildings seen throughout our downtowns. Grant funds can be used to improve the safety, accessibility, energy efficiency, and structural integrity of our older commercial buildings.”

The competitive grants, which range from $50,000 to $250,000, were awarded to local and regional economic development organizations, municipalities, and counties to support small business development and creation. The organizations will pass 100% of the SBDG funds on to small businesses.

The SBDG grant recipients include:

Ashland Area Development Corporation – $200,000

The AADC’s Ground Breakers program will provide grants to young adults (aged 18-28) to launch their own trade-related small businesses, such as residential and commercial construction, plumbing, electrical, welding, HVAC, etc. The program will offer group classes, individualized coaching, mentoring, and capital. AADC and Northwood Technical College will deliver resources and technical assistance.

Village of Bonduel – $100,000

The Bonduel Village Downtown Business Grant Program will help local businesses improve and revitalize their downtown commercial properties. The program aims to enhance the visual appeal and overall attractiveness and promote economic growth of the Village of Bonduel’s Business District. The program will provide grants of up to 50% of eligible project costs, with a maximum grant of $10,000 per business.

City of De Pere – $100,000

The City of De Pere will expand its Experience De Pere Business Recruitment Grant Program to the Main Avenue commercial corridor. New (or significantly expanding) retail, restaurant or experience-based businesses are eligible for grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 to start or expand their business. The grant is available to all “experience-based” businesses, such as breweries, museums, arcades, and art studios that are open to the public, as well as retailers, restaurants, and taverns.

Dunn County Economic Development Corporation – $250,000

The Dunn County Small Business Development Grant program will provide up to $10,000 through a combination of technical assistance grants, rental assistance grants, Downtown Menomonie Grant matches, and Economic Development Loan Fund Program matches. Startups and emerging businesses will be able to receive up to $2,500 from the technical assistance grant, up to $2,000 from the rental assistance grants, up to $1,150 from the Downtown Menomonie grant match, and up to $5,000 from the Economic Development Loan Fund Program match.

Existing businesses will be able to receive a maximum of $10,000 through a combination of technical assistance grants, Downtown Menomonie Grant matches, and Economic Development Loan Fund Program matches. Existing businesses will be able to receive up to $5,000 from the technical assistance grant, up to $1,150 from the Downtown Menomonie grant match, and up to $5,000 from the Economic Development Loan Fund Program match.

Grant County Economic Development Corporation – $120,000

The GCEDC will develop and administer a small business development program for the whole county with a focus on small business development/startup and retention, with funds available for facade improvements and interior infrastructure upgrades. Awards will range from $2,000 to $10,000 per business. Grants can be used for façade and building improvements, direct business expenditures for strengthening operations, and succession funding. GCEDC is providing an additional $10,000 to the program, in addition to the $120,000 they are receiving in SBDG funds. Businesses will be required to provide a 1:1 match for the grants they receive

Village of Hortonville – $100,000

Hortonville will provide financial assistance to businesses through a façade grant that will match $100,000 in SBDG funds with $50,000 in local funds. Businesses must be in the Downtown Zoning District of Hortonville. The maximum grant amount will be $20,000. Examples of eligible uses of funds are for exterior building materials, paint, awnings, windows, doors, landscaping, fencing, lighting, and signs. Other uses may be eligible if approved in advance.

Pittsville Community Development Authority – $90,000

The City of Pittsville Community Development Authority will create an expanded economic development initiative based on the current CDA program, which only supports businesses within city limits, or about two square miles. The expansion would provide support to six rural locations with historic commercial centers, with $30,000 dedicated to grants and $60,000 to a revolving loan fund. Businesses may use funds for façade improvements, murals, outdoor gathering and seating spaces, and to meet ADA requirements.

City of Sheboygan Falls – $50,000

The City will start a Building Façade and Exterior Improvements and Maintenance revolving loan fund (RLF). The new RLF will offer loans for façade improvements and maintenance ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, and interest rate on loans will not exceed the prime rate. Businesses must complete a technical assistance meeting with the Chamber-Main Street Executive Director or City Administrator in order to receive a loan. The new RLF will be available to all businesses in the City’s historic district and commercial and retail areas.

Urban League of Greater Madison – $250,000

The ULGM will use three different strategies to help small businesses throughout Dane County that face barriers to accessing traditional sources of capital:

Microgrants of $1,500 to $2,500 for startup costs such as filing or legal fees, business classes, supplies, marketing materials, totaling $75,000, with half coming from the SBDG and half from ULGM.

Kiva Loan Matching Funds totaling $75,000, with half coming from the SBDG and half from ULGM, for small businesses that have successfully launched a Kiva crowdfunding campaign.

Loan Guarantees that are jointly underwritten through a list of strategic lending partners, including Summit Credit Union, Park Bank, Associated Bank, and WWBIC.

Participating businesses must first complete an Urban League technical assistance program or a technical assistance program conducted by one of ULGM’s approved strategic partners.

Waupaca County Economic Development Corporation – $250,000

WCEDC will fund a Building Improvement Grant program to assist small business owners who own a building or are purchasing a building in any of the historic downtowns or older commercial corridors in Waupaca County.

Small businesses currently located in, or purchasing, an older building in Waupaca County downtown or other older commercial district that are approved for financial assistance through the WCEDC’s existing Revolving Loan Fund will be qualified to receive a Building Improvement Grant of up to $50,000.

Eligible improvements include making the buildings safer, energy efficient, accessible, and structurally sound. Additional support includes business and financial assistance throughout the application process and the length of the loan.

For more information on the Small Business Development Grants, visit WEDC.org/programs/small-business-development-grant/