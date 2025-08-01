Grants available to organizations assisting entrepreneurs 

Applications for Small Business Technical Assistance grants open August 11

MADISON, WI. AUGUST 1, 2025 – Organizations that support Wisconsin entrepreneurs will be able to apply for the Small Business Technical Assistance (SBTA) grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) beginning Aug. 11. The deadline for applications is September 5.

The maximum grant award is $200,000. Grants are awarded to programs based on factors such as the number of entrepreneurs served, the cost effectiveness, and the impact on improving the traditional small business ecosystem in Wisconsin.

WEDC will announce grant award winners in November.

WEDC will host a webinar on Aug. 11 to provide an overview of the program and guidance on the application process. Learn more and register here .

The SBTA grant program is for nonprofits, communities, and other eligible organizations that are working to support technical small businesses. The grants can help these nonprofits pay for costs such as entrepreneurship training, mentors, seed accelerators, technical assistance, and more.

For more information about the grants or to begin the application process, contact Nichole Crust, Director, Entrepreneurship Access & Inclusion at nichole.crust@wedc.org