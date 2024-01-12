Maine DOE Update – January 12, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, and Truancy reports for Quarter 2 (October, November, and December) are open as of January 1st. | More

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) awarded $300,000 in climate education professional development grants to support partnerships between 14 school administrative units (SAUs), schools, and community organizations to strengthen climate education opportunities for students across Maine. | More

For the 9th consecutive year, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will collaborate with community organizations and schools to promote the Read to ME Challenge, a month-long public awareness campaign held during February across Maine. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the release of a request for proposals (RFP) seeking bids from organizations interested in implementing comprehensive afterschool and summer learning programs in 2024-2025. It is anticipated that roughly $3.5 million will be available to issue grant awards this spring. | More

As a result of Public Law 2023, Chapter 457 which enacts 20-A MRSA §6664, the Maine Department of Education is proposing a new rule to guide the administration of the School Meal Equipment and Program Improvement Fund. | More

Maine high school students Ryan Hafener and Claire Elizabeth Ouellette were selected to represent Maine during the 62nd annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week from March 2-9, 2024. Ryan Hafener of Hampden and Claire Ouellette of Caribou were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation. Each delegate will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) jointly released the 2023 Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey (MIYHS) results on Friday, December 15, 2023. The MIYHS data provides schools with up-to-date trends around health behaviors and experiences for Maine middle school and high school students. Results of the survey also give educators an important snapshot of adolescent well-being connected to key health topics. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Educate Maine announced that nominations are now open for the 2024 County Teachers of the Year and 2025 State Teacher of the Year. Maine’s County and State Teachers of the Year serve as advocates for teachers, students, and public education in Maine. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Nestled in the woods off a back road in western Maine you will find Cape Cod Community School. Part of the Regional School Unit (RSU) 9 of the Mount Blue area, Cape Cod Hill takes a different approach to serving its community. It is one of just a handful of Community Schools located in Maine. | More

On an abnormally warm December day at Nokomis Middle School in Newport, the 8th-grade class is having a fundraiser called “The Maine Sampler.” This fundraiser is more than students asking for money; it is an interdisciplinary unit that spans multiple disciplines and allows students to practice their communication skills, perseverance, creativity, and reflection. | More

Gretchen Kimball has been working on getting a new ELO program up and running at Buckfield Jr/Sr High School this school year. Serving the communities of Hartford, Sumner, and Buckfield, Kimball has her plate full working with all interested students to coordinate extended learning experiences that enrich their learning. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Please join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of MaineCare Services for MaineCare in Education Bootcamp. This one day workshop is presented in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual opportunities on February 9th and 16th from 10 – 2 pm at the DHHS Building located at 109 Capital Street in Augusta. In person attendance is limited to 40. Light refreshments and coffee will be served. Lunch will be on your own. | More

Is your school or district interested in learning about how schools can partner with families and community-based organizations to provide supports so that every child has access to what they need to reach their full potential? Have you considered becoming a Community School? In many communities throughout Maine, not all families have access to healthy food, stable housing, vision care, or dental health services their children need. The impact of these challenges doesn’t stop when students step into the classroom. Community Schools work with families and community-based organizations as partners to provide comprehensive supports and opportunities to meet the needs and interests of students and families. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

