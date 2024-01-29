Frida Film Festival is proud to announce the winner of the prestigious Subliminal Award for Daniel P Quinn, Author

Japan

Budapest

Frida Film Festival is proud to announce the winner of the prestigious Subliminal Award in 2024 for Daniel P Quinn.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Frida Film Festival is proud to announce the winner of the prestigious Subliminal Award. This year's recipient is the thought-provoking film "Exits and Entrances" by Daniel P Quinn published by AuthorHouse.com. The festival received a total of two submissions for the award, both of which were selected, resulting in a 100% selection rate.

The Subliminal Award recognizes films that use subtle messaging and symbolism to convey powerful messages and evoke emotions in the audience. "Exits and Entrances" stood out among the submissions with its masterful use of subliminal techniques to tell a compelling story. The film explores the concept of organized labor through the lens of a poetic license, making it a unique and thought-provoking piece of art.

"We are thrilled to honor 'Exits and Entrances' with the Subliminal Award. This film truly embodies the spirit of the Frida Film Festival, which is to showcase thought-provoking and impactful films from around the world," said festival director, Maria Rodriguez. "We are proud to support independent filmmakers and their unique visions, and we look forward to seeing more of their work in the future."

The Frida Film Festival is an annual event that celebrates independent cinema and promotes diversity and inclusivity in the film industry. This year's festival featured a diverse lineup of films from both established and emerging filmmakers. The Subliminal Award is just one of the many accolades given out at the festival, which also includes awards for Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary, and Best Short Film.

For more information about the Frida Film Festival and its award winners, please visit Film Freeway.
Congratulations to AuthorHouse.com and Daniel P Quinn with all the talented filmmakers who participated in this year's festival.
We can't wait to see what they have in store for us next year.

###

AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

Subliminal
Award Winner
Frida Film Festival
You've received yet another selection on FilmFreeway! We're so happy for you and all your success. Keep up the amazing work!
Share this amazing news!

Subliminal
2 Total Submissions
2 Selections
100% Selection Rate

Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com)
5 Total Submissions
5 Selections
100% Selection Rate

"organized labor" AuthorHouse.com (Poetic License)
8 Total Submissions
6 Selections
100% Selection Rate

Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Frida Film Festival is proud to announce the winner of the prestigious Subliminal Award for Daniel P Quinn, Author

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

More From This Author
Frida Film Festival is proud to announce the winner of the prestigious Subliminal Award for Daniel P Quinn, Author
Congratulations Daniel P Quinn for "Subliminal" in Italy and American Phantasmagoria in Japan by Film Freeway
28 awards for Best Books, Short Films, Outstanding Achievement for Daniel P Quinn and ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.
View All Stories From This Author