Four to graduate from 4th Judicial District Domestic Violence Court program

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Four participants in the Domestic Violence Court program in the 4th Judicial District (El Paso and Teller counties) are expected to graduate from the intensive treatment and supervision program during a ceremony on Jan. 16, 2024.

The graduates will have completed at least two years of participation in the program, which requires each participant to work, pay court costs and restitution, attend a victim impact panel, complete a volunteer or self-improvement project, and participate in weekly domestic violence treatment as well as any treatment as recommended.

“We are very proud to celebrate the upcoming graduation, marking a milestone for the graduates and for the DV Court program,” said El Paso County Judge Steven Katzman, who presides over the Domestic Violence Court. “We honor the journey they have taken to learn the tools needed for healthier relationships with their loved ones.”

The ceremony is set for 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the Jury Assembly Room, Room W113, at the El Paso County Combined Courts, 270 S. Tejon, in Colorado Springs.

The program’s mission is to prevent future acts of intimate-partner abuse and reduce the impact on children and families by high-risk domestic violence offenders involved in the criminal justice system through a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach. The program ensures offender accountability and that victims receive necessary services and advocacy. It demands honesty and accountability with goals of promoting healthier relationships, reducing recidivism, and enhancing victim safety by addressing underlying issues and removing barriers by providing resources to the offender.

The Domestic Violence Court operates under the problem-solving court model, similar to adult and juvenile drug courts, family courts, DUI courts and mental health courts. There are 66 problem-solving Courts in Colorado. The Domestic Violence Court is the only one of its kind in the state, in operation since 2012.