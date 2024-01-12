Range Commercial Partners to Spearhead Leasing at Crosspointe's 3.3 Million Square Foot Industrial Development

Range Commercial Logo Crosspointe Logistics Center, Prince George, VA

PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Range Commercial Partners, led by Matt Anderson and Harrison McVey, has been appointed to oversee the leasing operations for a sprawling 3.3 million square foot industrial development at Crosspointe Logistics Center in Prince George, Virginia. SL Industrial Partners, an affiliate of the Silverman Group, entrusts Range Commercial Partners to drive the leasing initiatives for this industrial project.

Crosspointe Logistics Center represents a significant milestone in industrial real estate development, offering a premier location designed to accommodate both spec development and build-to-suit opportunities. With its strategic positioning and expansive capacity, this development is poised to meet the evolving needs of businesses seeking optimal logistical solutions within the thriving Mid-Atlantic region.

This state-of-the-art logistics and advanced manufacturing campus located in the Richmond market along the I-95 corridor, offers immediate access to I-95, I-85, and I-295, Route 460, and Port of Virginia Terminals. The 900-acre parcel includes a 292,000 square foot manufacturing building that has been leased to PGT Innovations. Development plans are underway with a 7-building, newly constructed Class-A industrial campus providing best-in-class solutions for advanced manufacturing and logistics users.

Matt Anderson, a seasoned professional in commercial real estate, expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are thrilled to be working with SL Industrial Partners on this exceptional project. Crosspointe Logistics Center presents a unique canvas for businesses looking to thrive in a state-of-the-art industrial campus environment."

Harrison McVey added, "Our team is committed to providing unparalleled support and customized solutions to tenants, ensuring a seamless and tailored experience as we introduce this cutting-edge development to the market."

About Range Commercial Partners

Range Commercial Partners is a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm in Richmond, VA, specializing in strategic leasing, acquisitions, tenant representation, property & asset management, and project & construction management. With a dedicated team of industry experts, Range Commercial Partners delivers comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of clients across various sectors.

About SL Industrial Partners

SL Industrial Partners, is an affiliate of the Silverman Group is a privately owned and operated equity and real estate development organization based in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. The firm owns and manages over 25,000,000 square feet of office, industrial, retail, and aviation properties as well has ownership in 3,000 multi-family units throughout the United States. It has over 15,000,000 square feet of commercial space and 2,000 multi-family units currently under development in nine states. For further information, please visit www.silvermangroup.net