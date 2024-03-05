Cartersville Trucks Awarded 2023 Best of Georgia for Excellence in Automotive Services
CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cartersville Trucks, a prominent pre-owned diesel truck dealership based in Cartersville, Georgia, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This accolade, a beacon of business excellence in the state, was awarded based on the votes of satisfied customers, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to quality and strong community ties.
Specializing in a wide range of diesel-powered pre-owned pickup trucks, Cartersville Trucks boasts an impressive inventory of over 100 vehicles. They offer a comprehensive selection from the Ford Super Duty, GM Duramax, and Ram Cummins 2500 and 3500 series, catering to a diverse clientele's varied needs.
With a successful track record of selling over 3000 pre-owned diesel trucks to date, Cartersville Trucks stands out not only for its extensive selection but also for its exceptional customer service. Their approach transcends local boundaries, extending their reach to customers across the United States, thereby embodying the entrepreneurial spirit of Georgia.
The Best of Georgia Award, an annual recognition celebrating the cream of the crop in various business categories, underscores Cartersville Trucks' dedication to service excellence. This achievement, driven by customer votes, highlights the deep trust and loyalty they have fostered over the years.
In response to receiving this honor, the owner of Cartersville Trucks expressed great pride in their team's ethos, emphasizing their commitment to fulfilling diverse customer needs. This customer-centric philosophy is integral to their business strategy and resonates with the values of the Best of Georgia Awards.
This award marks a significant milestone for Cartersville Trucks, solidifying its status in the automotive industry and showcasing the dynamic entrepreneurial landscape of Georgia. The company continues to demonstrate that a focus on quality service and customer satisfaction is key to achieving outstanding business success.
About Cartersville Trucks:
Located in the heart of Georgia, Cartersville Trucks specializes in high-quality, diesel-powered pre-owned pickup trucks. Their extensive inventory and commitment to customer satisfaction have established them as a leading dealership in the automotive sector.
For more information, Click Here.
Location: 5500 Highway 20, Northeast
Cartersville, GA
Cartersville Trucks
+1 470-315-4174
