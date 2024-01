MACAU, January 12 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, is visiting by invitation Ningde City, Fujian Province, from today until Sunday (14 January), aiming to promote cooperation.

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong, is accompanying Mr Ho on the visit.

While Mr Ho is away, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, is taking on the role of Acting Chief Executive.