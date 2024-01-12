Submit Release
RE: Roadway Closure - 195 Lancaster Rd - Lunenburg

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police – St Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification:

 

 

195 Lancaster Rd in Lunenburg is back open for flow of traffic. Please drive carefully.

 

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, January 12, 2024 4:03 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Roadway Closure - 195 Lancaster Rd - Lunenburg

 



 

 

 

 

 

