2024 New Year Carnival: 62% Off VideoProc Converter AI with Faster Super Resolution and 10 Exclusive Gifts

Hello 2024, New Year Carnival

Digiarty kicks off “Hello 2024, New Year Carnival” featuring 62% off VideoProc Converter AI updated with faster Super Resolution and a New Year giveaway.

The “Hello 2024, New Year Carnival” is more than an event. Whether you're a multimedia enthusiast or a professional, this carnival offers something for you.” — Angie Tane

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VideoProc Team at Digiarty Software kicks off its much-anticipated event, “Hello 2024, New Year Carnival”. This grand carnival features 62% off VideoProc Converter AI, now turbocharged with up to 43% faster AI Super Resolution. Additionally, it has a New Year giveaway that offers participants chances to 10 exceptional gifts, all designed to enhance the multimedia experience or optimize PCs for users worldwide.

The campaign is fully available at: https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/new-year-carnival.htm

As the curtains rise on the carnival, the VideoProc Team is not just presenting a celebration of cutting-edge technology but is also setting the stage for insightful perspectives from PC software industry leaders. Any visitor is welcome to dive into the following highlights:

1. 62% Off on VideoProc Converter AI V6.2

At the heart of this carnival is the exclusive 62% discount on VideoProc Converter AI, an avant-garde software redefining multimedia enhancement, conversion, and processing. Equipped with groundbreaking AI-powered features, the software empowers users to realize:

- Video/Image Super Resolution: Transform old photos, low-quality videos, low-resolution DVDs, and AI-generated images into stunning 4K, 8K, or even 10K masterpieces by increasing resolution, denoising, sharpening, deinterlacing, and more.

- Frame Interpolation: Boost the frame rate of video to 240fps/480fps or higher; create 20x super smooth slow-motion effect.

- Stabilization: Fix shaky footage by removing/reducing jitters and shakes with selectable stabilization modes and controllable presets or settings.

Furthermore, VideoProc Converter AI offers comprehensive solutions for video/audio format conversion with full GPU Acceleration, DVD digitization, online media downloading, video compression, quick editing toolkits, screen recording, and so on.

Recent updates have further refined the software, enhancing Super Resolution processing speeds by up to 43%, especially in upscaling Reality and Anime videos, optimizing AI algorithms and models across key AI features. The developer also has fixed some bugs in cutting and cropping features.

2. New Year Giveaway: Ten Exclusive Gifts Up For Grabs

In the spirit of the New Year, VideoProc, in collaboration with esteemed partners, is hosting a grand giveaway featuring ten premium software gifts. Each participant has three chances a day to win coveted prizes by random drawing. The freebies include:

- Ashampoo Backup Pro 17 valued at $50

- VideoProc Converter V5.7 (without AI features) valued at $78.90

- SoftBorbits Sketch Drawer valued at $89.99

- EaseUS Partition Master Pro valued at $69.95

- Wise Folder Hider Pro valued at $29.95

- $OCR Reader valued at $19

- VideoProc Blessing Card

- $5 coupon for VideoProc Converter AI

- VideoProc Converter AI 90day full license

- Remastering 5 photos for free

Join the Celebration

The “Hello 2024, New Year Carnival” is more than an event; it's a celebration of innovation, creativity, and community. Whether you're a multimedia enthusiast or a professional, this carnival offers something for everyone.

For more information on the event, exclusive offers, and giveaways, visit the official event page and seize the opportunity to elevate your multimedia journey in 2024: https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/new-year-carnival.htm

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software development company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to AI video/image enhancement, video/audio/DVD converting, editing, compressing, downloading, recording, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base worldwide and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com/

400% AI Video Upscale! Enjoy Your Footage at Crisp 4K Quality