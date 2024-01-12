Man Arrested in a Residential Burglary

Submit Release
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce a man has been arrested in a burglary of an occupied residence.

 

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at approximately 10:17 p.m., in the 2100 block of Foxhall Road, Northwest, the suspect forced their way into an occupied residence. Once inside, the suspect was confronted by the homeowner and was arrested by responding officers.

 

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 22-year-old William Wright of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

