Williston Barracks / Domestic Assault (x3)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1000240

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 11, 2024 at approximately 1841 hours

LOCATION: Cross Road, Elmore

VIOLATION:

ACCUSED: John Hill

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 11, 2024 at approximately 1841 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Cross Road in Elmore for a family disturbance. Morrisville Police Department, Lamoille County Sherriff’s Department and Vermont State Police responded to the residence. Investigation revealed John Hill (22) of Elmore physically assaulted family members inside the residence. Hill was subsequently arrested and transported to the Morrisville Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Hill was issued conditions of release and ordered to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on January 12, 2024 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of Domestic Assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: January 12, 2024 at 1300 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111