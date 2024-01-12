Williston Barracks / Domestic Assault (x3)
CASE#: 24A1000240
TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 11, 2024 at approximately 1841 hours
LOCATION: Cross Road, Elmore
VIOLATION:
ACCUSED: John Hill
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 11, 2024 at approximately 1841 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Cross Road in Elmore for a family disturbance. Morrisville Police Department, Lamoille County Sherriff’s Department and Vermont State Police responded to the residence. Investigation revealed John Hill (22) of Elmore physically assaulted family members inside the residence. Hill was subsequently arrested and transported to the Morrisville Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Hill was issued conditions of release and ordered to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on January 12, 2024 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: January 12, 2024 at 1300 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
