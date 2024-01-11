Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Four To Texas Commission On The Arts

TEXAS, January 11 - January 11, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Abid Neemuchwala and Nancy C. Windham and reappointed Patty Nuss to the Texas Commission on the Arts for terms set to expire on August 31, 2029. Governor Abbott has also appointed Kent Perkins for a term set to expire on August 31, 2027. Additionally, he has named Karen Partee chair of the Commission. The Commission fosters the development of a receptive climate for the arts that will culturally enrich and benefit state citizens in their daily lives and attract outstanding artists to become state residents.

Abid Neemuchwala of Little Elm is co-founder and director of Dallas Venture Capital. He is a board member of the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth. Neemuchwala received a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication from National Institute of Technology, Raipur, India, and a master’s degree in industrial management from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, India.

Patty Nuss of Corpus Christi is self-employed in commercial real estate. She currently serves on the board of the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra, as a trustee of the Art Museum of South Texas, board member of the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, and sustainer of the Junior League of Corpus Christi, Inc. Previously, she volunteered as president of both the Art Center of Corpus Christi and YWCA of Corpus Christi. Nuss is a graduate of Stephens College and Southern Methodist University.

Kent Perkins of Mingus is a retired Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of TV and Radio Artists actor and currently owns Lincoln Village Shopping Center. He is member of the Historic Camp Bowie Business District of Fort Worth and Farm Bureau of Erath County. Additionally, he is a philanthropic supporter of CASA, The Clarion Project, and Billy the Kid Film Festival.

Nancy C. Windham of Nacogdoches is president and CEO of the Texas Forest Country Partnership. She previously served as interim executive director of the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation, president and CEO of Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation, and vice president of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation. She is an honorary life member of the Texas Economic Development Council and fellow of the Industrial Assets Management Council. She is a member of the Texas Rural Practitioners Executive Board, Nacogdoches County Hero Foundation, and Texas Forest Trail Region Board. Additionally, she is a former appointee of the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board, Texas Economic Development Corporation Board, and the Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents. Windham attended Stephen F. Austin State University and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute. Her studies also include basic industrial development at Texas A&M University.

Karen Partee of McKinney is executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Texas Bank and Trust Company. She is past president and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Longview and member of the Institute of Certified Bankers and the Longview Museum of Fine Arts Advisory Board. Additionally, she serves as a member of the board of American Bankers Association’s (ABA) School of Bank Marketing and on the board of Certified Financial Marketing Professionals. She is also past co-chair of the ABA Marketing Advisory Board. Partee received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Texas Tech University, diploma from the ABA School of Bank Marketing and Management, and certification from the American Institute of Bankers.