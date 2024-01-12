Senator Cramer Announces Mobile Office Hours in Hazelton and Steele

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced members of his staff will hold mobile office hours in Hazelton and Steele on Thursday, January 25.

“Since it’s not always possible for people to travel to my in-state offices, these mobile office opportunities help bring the services we offer closer to the constituents who need them,” said Senator Cramer. “Having members of my staff in Hazelton and Steele will give North Dakotans more chances to explore solutions to the problems they face with people who are in a position to help.”

Individuals from the Hazelton and Steele areas are encouraged to stop by the mobile office for help with veterans and Social Security benefits, Medicare difficulties, immigration issues, military records or medals, or assistance with federal agencies.

Mobile Office Hours – Thursday, January 25

Hazelton City Hall

342 Main Street

Hazelton

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST

Steele City Hall

105 Broadway Ave E

Steele

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. CST

Constituents should contact Senator Cramer’s Constituent Services Representative, Mary Belzer, at Mary_Belzer@cramer.senate.gov, for more information.

For press inquiries, please contact Abbey Schieffer at Abbey_Schieffer@cramer.senate.gov.