Uzo, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Director of Global Artistry for NARS Cosmetics, Launches New Skincare Brand - UZO

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uzo, renowned celebrity makeup artist and Global Artistry Director for NARS Cosmetics, is pleased to announce the launch of UZO, a new skincare brand on a mission to simplify healthy skin care systems through stem cell technology. With more than three decades in the beauty industry and dual medical degrees in Medicine and Surgery, Uzo’s latest endeavor blends cutting-edge product development expertise and high-profile beauty industry experience.

“The only thing I love more than the artistry of makeup is the science of skincare,” said Uzo, the Co-Founder and Creative Director of UZO. “Healthy, soft, and supple skin is the most important foundation for makeup, but it isn’t always easy to cut through the noise of the cosmetic industry to find regenerative products which actually work – my goal for UZO is to deliver easy, approachable skincare that naturally primes the skin for lasting beauty and stunning makeup.”

UZO Beauty’s debut products include UZO Stem Cell Serum Complex and UZO Stem Cell Moisturizer, plant-based cosmeceuticals that prepare all skin types for makeup application with a lightweight, non-greasy finish. This simple two-step system was developed with industry-leading chemists, scientists and botanists to leverage recent advancements in anti-aging regenerative skincare.

As UZO expands to offer more natural skincare solutions, all UZO products will be formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates and offer vegan, cruelty-free beauty. The UZO team will also continue to focus on stem cell science, a revolutionary field of cosmetic research.

Uzo’s passion for great-looking skin has been a pillar of her creative work with NARS Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, and YSL Beauty, as well as Fashion Week collaborations with Rodarte, Philip Lim, Julien Macdonald and others. Uzo’s skincare-focused approach to makeup has also earned her high-profile clientele such as Naomi Campbell, Milla Jovovitch, Beverly Johnson, Grace Jones, Kirsten Dunst, Tessa Thompson, Aurora James, Oprah and Yara Shahidi.

The UZO Stem Cell Serum Complex is available for a retail price of $110, and the UZO Stem Cell Moisturizer is available for a retail price of $95. For a limited time, domestic order ship free in the United States. More information on Uzo and the UZO Beauty mission can be found at www.UZOBeauty.com.