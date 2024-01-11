Submit Release
*Decedent Identified* Man Killed in Southwest DC

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating the death of a man in Southwest, D.C.

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at approximately 9:23 a.m., First District officers responded to the 1400 block of Canal Street, Southwest, for the report of found human remains. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male inside of a trash can.

The decedent was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy was conducted. As a result of the autopsy, it was determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Harry Keels, of Southwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24001331

