Arcata Would Like You to Recycle Holiday Trees and Lights

This is a press release from the City of Arcata:

The Environmental Services Department would like to remind community members to recycle their old holiday trees and lights instead of sending them to the landfill.

Recycling a holiday tree rather than sending it to a landfill can reduce individual carbon footprint. To prepare trees for recycling, all decorations, including ornaments, hooks, garland, tinsel and lights must be removed, and flocked trees may not be recycled. Arcata residents have several holiday tree recycling options, including:

Curbside Collection:

Recology Arcata customers who have opted-in for yard waste collection can place their holiday trees in their green waste bin and it will be picked-up. Recology customers who have not opted-in for yard waste collection may give Recology a call at (707) 442-5711. to schedule a tree pick-up for a small fee.

Drop-Off Locations:

Humboldt Sanitation will be offering free holiday tree drop-offs until Monday, Jan.15.

After that date there will be an $8 drop-off fee. Their facility is located at 2585 Central

Ave. in McKinleyville. Call (707) 839-3285 for more information.

After that date there will be an $8 drop-off fee. Their facility is located at 2585 Central Ave. in McKinleyville. Call (707) 839-3285 for more information. HWMA’s Transfer Station offers free holiday tree drop-offs until Wednesday, Jan. 17,

after which there will be an $8 fee. There is a bin located outside of their facility to drop- off trees. Commercial trees do not apply. The Transfer Station is located at 1059 West Hawthorne St. in Eureka. Call (707) 268-8680 for more information.

after which there will be an $8 fee. There is a bin located outside of their facility to drop- off trees. Commercial trees do not apply. The Transfer Station is located at 1059 West Hawthorne St. in Eureka. Call (707) 268-8680 for more information. Steve Morris Logging, who took over for Wes Green last year, will be accepting holiday trees as regular green waste. However, it does count towards City of Arcata residents’ no cost drop-off allotment of 11 cubic yards per year. If you are not a City of Arcata resident there will be a fee for drop-off. Their facility is located at 1500 Glendale Dr. in McKinleyville. Call (707) 822-8537 for more information.

Options to recycle broken, old or outdated incandescent and LED holiday lights are unavailable locally. Community members who would like to recycle their holiday lights have the option to box up and mail old lights to:

Holiday LEDS Recycling, W227N6225 Sussex Rd, Sussex, WI 53089

▪ Visit holidayleds.com/free-light-recycling for more information.

For more helpful zero waste tips, visit cityofarcata.org or call the Environmental Services Department at (707) 822-8184.