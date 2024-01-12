Senn Bill to Electrify School Buses Receives Early Hearing

OLYMPIA—In a stride towards a greener future, Washington State’s House Appropriations Committee heard House Bill 1368 on Thursday, January 11. Sponsored by Representative Tana Senn (D-Mercer Island), the bill emerges as a caucus environmental priority, setting a new standard for a more sustainable and health-conscious school transportation system.

House Bill 1368 requires a gradual shift towards zero-emission school buses, such that by September 1 2027, all school buses purchased by school districts, charter schools, or state-tribal education compact schools must be zero-emission. The bill establishes a comprehensive funding program for the differential cost between a diesel and an electric bus, as well as the needed charging infrastructure, to support schools in making this eco-friendly transition. Most importantly, this transition will not incur additional costs for school districts, ensuring a seamless shift to cleaner transportation.

Rep. Tana Senn commented on the historic legislation saying, “This bill is not just about cleaner buses; it’s about securing a healthier future for our children and addressing the urgent need to combat climate change. It’s a pivotal moment for Washington State to lean in and grow our sustainable and environmentally conscious school transportation infrastructure.”

According to the Department of Ecology’s 2022-2023 Electric School Bus Grant Program Health Impact Assessment, diesel emissions from school buses pose significant health risks. Transportation, responsible for nearly half of Washington’s greenhouse gas emissions, is a critical contributor. Diesel exhaust is identified as the cause of 70% of the state’s airborne cancer risk, increasing the likelihood of respiratory diseases and negatively impacting vulnerable populations.

In fact, a recent Seattle Times article reveals a stark reality: residents in parts of Washington facing poor air quality suffer from increased health risks, living sicker and dying younger, emphasizing the need for cleaner air and environmental justice.

House Bill 1368’s focus on zero-emission buses guarantees real and immediate health benefits, ensuring safer transportation for children. The Health Care Authority recently released a Health Impact Review on this legislation and can be found here.

The grant program that is associated with this bill will provide grants to school districts prioritizing overburdened communities who wish to be early adopters. Acknowledging the intersectionality of environmental and economic disparities, the grants will prioritize grants to communities with a high level of poverty, ensuring that children in need have access to healthier and safer transportation options.

House Bill 1369 marks a commitment to environmental stewardship and the well-being of its communities.

This bill will advance to the House Floor for further consideration.