The Energy Community Secretariat welcomes the approval of the Kosovo* Law on Climate Change

This is an important step towards the fulfillment of Kosovo’s* climate obligations in accordance with the adapted Governance Regulation, as crucial elements of the Regulation have been reflected, along with the Energy Community Secretariat’s engagement. These elements include, among others, the basis for the National Energy and Climate Plan, the Long-Term Strategy and annual reporting on climate change.

The approved law can, therefore, act as an enabler for further ambitious climate and energy policies. Nonetheless, an opportunity has been also missed to include all the 2030 Energy Community climate and energy targets as well as the 2050 national level climate neutrality objective. Enshrining these commitments in national law would further enhance Kosovo’s* commitment to combatting climate change.