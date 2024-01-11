Community Workshop Scheduled for January 31, 2024

The Commerce Research Team conducts workshops to assist local governments and economic development professionals. This winter, the Research Team will host a “Know My Community, Grow My Community” workshop.

One way communities can grow is by attracting and expanding businesses and residents. However, responding to a Request for Proposals (RFPs) from potential businesses or critical infrastructure grants can be a daunting task. Nevertheless, it is still a critical component in attracting businesses, funding and the people you want in your location. Learn how to find the data you need to put your community in the best light at this free, two-hour interactive workshop with direct applications for business recruitment and developments in your community. If you know nothing about RFPs and want to learn about the latest tips on Census, broadband, incentive programs, new programs from Commerce, recent laws that affect businesses, then this workshop would be helpful to you.

Workshops include a brief 30-minute overview of the Census, the RFP and site selection processes, followed by a hands-on tutorial with Department of Commerce researchers on sources, databases and strategies to help you fill out grants, RFPs or other data needs for your community.

Know My Community, Grow My Community Workshop

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

10 a.m. to noon

Ardmore Chamber of Commerce

410 W Main St.

Ardmore, OK 73401

Register

No Lunch is provided. Please bring your own device for the hands-on portion of the event.