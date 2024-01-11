ACNA College of Bishops consents to the election of new diocesan bishops for Cascade, suffragans for Canada and Great Lakes

Melbourne, FL – During this week of January 8 through January 12, 2024, the College of Bishops of the Anglican Church in North America is gathered for its regular winter meeting. Of significant note on the agenda is to interview and vote on whether to consent to the election of six new bishops.

Today, January 10, 2024, the College interviewed and consented to the election of the first three of the six bishops-elect: the Rev. Jacob “Jake” Worley, the Ven. Allen Kannapell, and the Ven. Michael “Mike” Stewart.

Bishop-elect Worley was elected on October 21, 2023, to be the next Bishop Ordinary for the Diocese of Cascadia after the retirement of the current diocesan bishop, the Rt. Rev. Kevin Allen. Worley will return to the Pacific Northwest after most recently serving at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in the heart of Fort Worth, TX. He previously served in British Columbia and was elected bishop in the Anglican Church of Canada but instead of being consecrated had his license revoked due to his orthodox stance. Nonetheless, his love for and call to serve the people and region of the Pacific Northwest remained and the Lord has called him back as bishop in the Anglican Church in North America.

“I am grateful for the presence of the Lord in this process,” Worley said after receiving the news of the bishops’ vote. “I am relieved and humbled, and I am excited to lead the diocese in a way that helps us bring people to Jesus!”

Worley has been married to his wife, Kelly, since 1989 and together they have five children and seven grandchildren. Worley will be consecrated on February 24, 2024, when he will immediately become the diocesan bishop.

The College also consented to the election of two suffragan bishops, one for the Anglican Diocese of the Great Lakes and one for the Anglican Network in Canada. A Bishop Suffragan serves under the authority of the Diocesan Bishop.

The Ven. Allen Kannapell will be consecrated on March 16 as Bishop Suffragan for the Anglican Diocese of the Great Lakes and will serve under and in support of Bishop Ordinary, the Rt. Rev. Mark Engel.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the Lord has shown through the Church. Having the bishops’ consent is another affirmation I can look to that I should keep going, especially when ministry will get tough,” Kannapell said with realistic expectations of what’s to come. “I am grateful for the College and that this is a community process. This is not something I can do on my own and I look forward to the mentorship the College offers.”

Kannapell was elected by the diocese on October 29, 2023, after having served within it since 2012. He has been a diocesan leader for over a decade, including serving as a dean from 2012-2019 and as archdeacon from 2020-2023. Kannapell and his wife of nearly 30 years, Lisa, have three grown children.

After the retirement of multiple bishops, the Anglican Network in Canada has elected the Ven. Michael “Mike” Stewart to serve as a suffragan bishop. ANiC spans the entirety of Canada, from New Foundland to British Columbia and requires the help of multiple suffragan bishops in support of its diocesan to serve the vast geographic and ethnic spread of its 72 congregations. Stewart grew up in the United Kingdom and moved, with his wife, Marianne, and their five children, to British Columbia, Canada in 2002. Stewart has served in many leadership roles within the Anglican Network in Canada since its founding. He will be consecrated on March 23, 2024, and will primarily serve the western region of the diocese.

Of the bishops’ consent, Stewart said, “I am humbled and thankful. This was an affirming process. It is very humbling to be given a seat in the College of Bishops, serving in a time like this toward our mission to reach North America with the transforming love of Jesus Christ. I am honored to serve with the College in that mission.”

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Foley Beach, Archbishop and Primate of the Anglican Church in North America, expressed the mind of the College of Bishops regarding the consent to the election of each of these bishops-elect: “These are wonderful men of God who have shown themselves to be faithful in standing for the Truth of the Gospel. I am confident they will endeavor to do what is right in the eyes of the Lord and defend the Faith once delivered to the Saints. We are excited to welcome each of them into the College.”

Tomorrow, January 11, 2024, the College will meet again to interview and vote on consenting to the election of three more bishops-elect.