DOL to Re-issue Unemployment Insurance Tax Rate Letters Due to Error
The Division of Unemployment Insurance (UI) recently mailed 2024 UI tax rate letters that contained incorrect information. We apologize for the error. We are working to correct the issue and will mail new letters with the correct rate as quickly as possible. All employers will receive updated letters even if their rate does not change. Updates on this effort will be posted to our website, DOL social media sites, and we will utilize other communication methods at our disposal to share this message.