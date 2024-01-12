Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,852 in the last 365 days.

DOL to Re-issue Unemployment Insurance Tax Rate Letters Due to Error

The Division of Unemployment Insurance (UI) recently mailed 2024 UI tax rate letters that contained incorrect information. We apologize for the error. We are working to correct the issue and will mail new letters with the correct rate as quickly as possible. All employers will receive updated letters even if their rate does not change. Updates on this effort will be posted to our website, DOL social media sites, and we will utilize other communication methods at our disposal to share this message.

You just read:

DOL to Re-issue Unemployment Insurance Tax Rate Letters Due to Error

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more