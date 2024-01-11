Governor Ivey Makes Fourth Stop on Statewide Broadband Tour, Discusses Education and Announces Progress in Expanding Broadband Infrastructure

TROY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday completed the fourth stop on her broadband tour at Troy University. She discussed the importance of high-speed internet in allowing Alabama students to rise to the modernization of 21st-century education, while highlighting the progress being made in broadband projects in the Wiregrass region, as well as across the state.

“The intersection of education and technology marks a significant step forward in our state’s digital evolution. Our dedication to integrating high-speed internet across the state reflects our broader commitment to ensuring that our students’ education keeps pace with technological advancements,” said Governor Ivey. “Together, through our hard work achieving digital advancement, we will craft a brighter, more connected future for all of Alabama.”

At today’s event, Governor Ivey was joined by Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Director Kenneth Boswell, Sen. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva), Rep. Marcus Paramore (R-Troy), and Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins.

The speakers addressed the nearly $21 million in grant and matching funds committed for broadband projects which will give more than 6,600 currently unserved addresses the ability to be connected in Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Geneva, Houston, Montgomery and Pike counties. Additionally, the overall success of the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund (ABAF) was discussed.

ABAF, which is funded by the Alabama Legislature, supports targeted projects in communities in need of high-speed internet access. These funds, awarded by Governor Ivey and managed by ADECA, give internet service providers the ability to execute projects that connect individual households, businesses, community anchor institutions such as libraries and schools, and others to broadband infrastructure.

Since 2018, Alabama has invested approximately $82 million in state dollars through grant awards supporting more than 100 projects through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Once all Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund projects awarded to date have been completed, access to broadband service will be available to more than 72,000 Alabama households, businesses and community institutions that currently have no option to subscribe.

“As legislators, it’s imperative for us to make important investments where they count to create the greatest possible impact for Alabamians,” said Sen. Chesteen. “Broadband infrastructure is right up at the top of the list when it comes to priorities that will create a stronger future for our state. I am proud of what we have done to this point to deliver high-speed internet to Alabamians, and we’ll continue pushing for internet expansion until all Alabamians are able to get connected.”

“Our continued progress in expanding high-speed internet access would not be possible without a unified team working hard every day to accomplish our state’s broadband goals,” said Director Boswell. “This team includes Governor Ivey, the Alabama Legislature, internet service providers, and others too numerous to name working together to make sure Alabama residents and communities have the tools needed to thrive.”

Alabamians interested in learning more about what the state is doing to expand high-speed internet access are encouraged to visit the Be Linked Alabama website, a hub of internet expansion information and news. Available at broadband.alabama.gov, the site includes the Alabama Broadband Map, county profiles and dashboards and statewide broadband news.

Be Linked Alabama represents the state’s united effort to expand access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet. As Alabama works toward achieving the goal of high-speed internet access for all, the statewide initiative is coordinated by ADECA and brings together partners from across the state, including Governor Ivey, the Alabama Legislature, internet service providers, research institutions, utility companies, community leaders and the public.

