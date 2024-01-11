Visit Idaho Unveils 2024 Official Idaho Travel GuideJan03

NEWS RELEASE – For Immediate Release

Media Contact:

Laurie McConnell

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

208-287-0781

Visit Idaho Unveils 2024 Official Idaho Travel Guide

The annual guide allows visitors to explore Idaho’s diverse outdoor recreation,

culinary and historical experiences

BOISE, Idaho (Jan. 4, 2024)—Visit Idaho released its 2024 Official Idaho Travel Guide—a printed piece and digital download featuring stories from local and national contributors and providing visitors and residents with amazing imagery and in-depth information to inspire travel to and within the Gem State. The 2024 guide contains maps, resources and a variety of features exploring the Idaho experience across the state, including:

“Weird & Scenic” dives into the history of Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve and previews its upcoming 100th anniversary.

“A Gem of Adventure” showcases the experience of digging for star garnets at Emerald Creek Garnet Area.

“Potāto, Potäto” serves up unexpected culinary creations featuring Idaho’s famous vegetable.

“Meet Idaho’s Female Brewers” raises a pint to the trailblazing women in Idaho’s craft beer industry.

“Varied Varietals” profiles the diverse and unique winemaking approaches at Idaho’s wineries.

“Idaho’s Most Colorful Season” reveals some of the best places for fall leaf-peeping.

A selection of the features include QR codes, connecting readers to additional digital content for more reading and inspiration, including:

“The Official Idaho Travel Guide is so much more than a compilation of photos and events from around the state,” said Visit Idaho Tourism Manager Diane Norton. “The guide captures the essence of Idaho, showcasing the remarkable landscapes, thrilling adventures and welcoming spirit waiting to be experienced by visitors and residents alike. Readers both familiar and unfamiliar with the Gem State will discover captivating imagery and stories as well as unique and lesser-known attractions.”

As the third-largest industry in the state, tourism brings in over 3.7 billion dollars and employs more than 48,500 Idahoans, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Along with the tools and information on the Visit Idaho website, the annual guide is one of the primary resources travelers use for planning their Idaho vacations.

The 2024 Official Idaho Travel Guide is free. Order a printed copy by mail or download a digital version at https://visitidaho.org/explore-idaho/maps-and-publications. Travelers are invited to use #VisitIdaho when capturing their Idaho adventures.

Note to media: Download images of the guide’s cover and individual features here.

###

About Visit Idaho:

Visit Idaho (Idaho Tourism) serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third-largest industry, and Idaho Tourism is committed to growing Idaho’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to VisitIdaho.org to plan your vacation.