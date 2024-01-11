Commander Jay Furman (USN ret.) has been endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump for congress Texas’ 28th district (TX-28)

Commander Jay Furman VFAF endorsement Commander Jay Furman VFAF endorsement Jay Furman on Fox News

Veterans for America First aka Veterans For Trump has endorsed Jay Furman retired US Navy Commander for Texas Congressional 28th announced Stan Fitzgerald

Commander Furman is a patriot who served our nation and he will serve the people of Texas and secure our southern Border. Furman has endorsed Donald Trump for 47 and has our full and total endorsement” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, January 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans For Trump grassroots nationalVFAF Veterans for Trump has endorsed Commander Jay Furman for Texas' 28th congressional district , A South Texas Border District.Commander Jay Furman has a deep sense of duty and commitment to Texas and our nation. Retiring after 28 years of military service helping our nation’s allies, he has returned to Texas shocked by our fake borders, lost freedoms, and sky-rocketing prices. After watching similar trends in other nations, he has decided to take a stand at home against bad policies causing problems that are clear and present dangers to South Texan’s safety, freedom, and survival – for generations to come. Furman’s campaign is not politics as normal, because nothing is normal right now. It is a clear-eyed call to action for Texans to defend their Republic. For as Texas goes, so goes the nation.In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

