Ohio Residents Score Big with Nurenberg Paris’s Big Game Giveaway for Football’s February Finale

Nurenburg Paris Uber Eats Big Game Gift Card Giveaway

Cleveland Law Firm Giving Away 20 $100 Uber Eats Gift Cards

Whether hosting a party or tuning in for the game or halftime show, Nurenberg Paris is here to assist with doorstep delivery expenses. 20 lucky Ohioans can enjoy every moment of The Big Game.” — Jonathan Mester, Managing Partner at Nurenberg Paris Injury Lawyers

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy, an established personal injury law firm based in Cleveland, Ohio, is excited to announce The Big Game Giveaway, adding extra excitement to the February Football Finale. In recognition of Ohio’s passion for football and culinary traditions, the law firm is set to enhance The Big Game celebrations by giving away 20 $100 Uber Eats gift cards.

Starting Jan. 11, 2024, Ohio residents can participate in the Nurenberg Paris Big Game Giveaway by completing and submitting the form at https://www.nphm.com/the-big-game/. The entry deadline is 10 a.m. EST on Feb. 8, 2024. The 20 winners will be randomly selected on Feb. 8, 2024, and notified via email and telephone on or after Feb. 9, 2024.

Recognizing the significance of the Big Matchup, known for its parties and food, football’s grand day sees a surge in food delivery orders featuring favorites like wings, pizza, and finger foods. In Ohio, Buffalo wings are the preferred food for Big Game Sunday. This trend underscores the convenience of doorstep food delivery, enabling fans to focus on the game, the halftime show, and the commercials.

"Whether hosting a party or tuning in for the game or halftime show, Nurenberg Paris is here to assist with doorstep delivery expenses. This means that 20 lucky Ohioans can enjoy every moment of The Big Game without the hassle of food preparation," stated Nurenberg Paris managing partner Jonathan Mester.

Halftime Highlights

Ensure your February Big Game feast arrives in time for halftime entertainment, as this prime time is perfect for snack consumption. Many viewers take advantage of the break to refill their plates.

Game Day Trends

• Wing Mania: According to the National Chicken Council’s annual Chicken Wing Report, the projected consumption of chicken wings during Big Game weekend in 2023 was 1.45 billion, a two percent increase from the 2022 Big Game weekend.

• Snack Stadium Extravaganza: In 2022, snack food sales surged 10.5% to $616 million during football’s favorite game. Some fans take their game day snacks to the next level by creating elaborate snack stadiums, incorporating a combination of chips, dips, pretzels, and other favorite snacks arranged like a football field.

• Pizza Tradition: Pizza remains a perennial favorite during the Big Matchup, with the American Pizza Community reporting approximately 12.5 million pizzas ordered on game day in 2017.

"Our Big Game Giveaway is one piece of our commitment to the Ohio community. It goes beyond touchdowns, so as we immerse ourselves in February’s Big Game excitement, let's also cherish the moments with family and friends that create lifetime memories," remarked Mr. Mester, underscoring the Football Finale experience for the people of Ohio.

About Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy

Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy have represented injured Ohioans since 1928. The firm’s track record of success during the past nine decades means they’re known as one of the top personal injury law firms in Ohio.

The law firm has handled various cases and fought some of the largest and most powerful corporations, hospitals, manufacturers, and trucking and aviation companies on behalf of their clients. Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy are dedicated to promoting a culture of giving, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation has recognized them as regional leaders in community outreach and involvement.

The shareholders serve in leadership roles for various professional, civic, and religious organizations throughout the state. For more information, visit http://www.nphm.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

###