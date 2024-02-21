Skin From Brazil Earns a 2023 Best of Georgia Award
STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry where customer satisfaction is the ultimate accolade, Skin From Brazil has achieved a significant milestone by being named the recipient of the 2023 Best of Georgia Award.
This award highlights companies known for their outstanding customer service. It’s a nod to Skin from Brazil's focus on promoting healthy skin and coming up with new, customer-centered solutions.
The Best of Georgia Award, determined by popular vote and facilitated through the community platform Gbj.com, highlights the brand's resonance with its clientele. It celebrates the symbiotic relationship between a business and its patrons, where the voice of the customer is not only heard but is also integral to the brand's evolution and success.
Carol Dornelles, the founder, and owner of Skin From Brazil shares, “Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our clients whose daily votes were instrumental in our victory. Their ongoing support, wonderful reviews, and consistent referrals speak volumes of the strong bond we share. With a remarkable client retention rate of 92%, it's clear that our commitment to exceptional customer service and our diverse range of skin-centric services keep them returning.”
Skin From Brazil offers a vast array of services, including their highly praised waxing treatments and preventative aftercare products. This embodies their slogan "More than just hair removal," by offering comprehensive wellness experiences designed to seamlessly integrate into and enhance daily self-care practices. They take pride in offering a waxing experience that's far from rushed, emphasizing care to minimize discomfort. Their stringent cleanliness standards ensure a sanitized environment for every client, using professional-grade products. Moreover, they choose high-quality waxes that contribute to skin health. For instance, their Chocolate wax not only removes hair but also nourishes the skin, making the process less painful due to the soothing oils in its composition. Additionally, their Tea Tree wax is designed to calm and alleviate irritated skin, thanks to the anti-inflammatory benefits. Their approach is tailored to not just meet but exceed the skin care needs of all clients.
Miracle Oil is as a versatile skincare product designed to soothe and nourish the skin. It contains a unique blend of ingredients tailored to alleviate various skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, and chronic dryness. Its formulation is crafted to not only provide relief from these ailments but also to enhance the overall health and texture of the skin. The oil is a testament to the brand’s commitment to creating effective skincare solutions that aim to improve the user's quality of life by offering genuine benefits and lasting results.
The achievement of the Best of Georgia Award marks a milestone for Skin From Brazil, encapsulating the essence of what they stand for – innovative care guided by the needs and feedback of the community. This award is a recognition of the entrepreneurial spirit that drives America forward, celebrating the direct impact a company can have on improving the lives of its customers.
Skin From Brazil is known for their expertise in waxing and skincare, prioritizing a gentle, less painful experience during treatments. They offer a variety of treatments aimed at enhancing results after waxing and promoting overall skin health. Their focus on customer well-being has made them a significant presence in the skincare industry.
Location: 2667 Highway 42
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Skin From Brazil
