Thursday, January 11

Washington House passes bill to allow splitting of residential lots

The state House of Representatives on Monday voted to require cities to allow residential property owners to split their lots into smaller parcels – the first of many proposals this year aimed at getting more housing built across Washington. Following a year of significant housing legislation in 2023, lawmakers have again made the issue a priority. The lot-splitting legislation was one of three bills the House approved on the first day of this year’s legislative session. The measure will go next to the Senate. The same bill, House Bill 1245, passed the House last year but failed to make it through the Senate. On Monday, it passed the House 94-4. Continue reading at The Columbian. (Taylor Balkom)

Rep. Doglio: A vision for Washington’s future: Priorities for the 2024 legislative session

In the ever-shifting landscape of Washington state, our unwavering commitment to progress is paramount. As we navigate the current 60-day legislative session, I emphasize three critical priorities requiring immediate attention: rent stabilization, optimizing Washington’s recycling system, and clean energy. Navigating through the ongoing 2024 legislative session, the path forward is clear. Urgency is required in addressing rent stabilization, revolutionizing our recycling system, and investing in clean energy. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Tony Overman)

Proposal would limit rent increases in Washington

Washington state could limit how much landlords can raise the rent. Bills submitted in the House and Senate would cap rent hikes to 5% a year starting in 2025. Under the proposals, landlords would need to give renters six-months notice of any increases higher than 3%. Those tenants would be allowed to get out of their leases, if the law passes as written.” Unfortunately, so many people are hurting and suffering from significant rent increases that we must be compelled to act,” said Democrat Rep. Emily Alvarado. Continue reading at King 5.

