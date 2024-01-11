Shady Grove Road over I-240 to Close for Repairs

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will be closing Shady Grove Road over I-240 in east Memphis beginning January 17 until August 30, 2024, to begin bridge repairs. Activities include repairs to damaged beams, concrete repairs, seismic restraints, milling, and resurfacing.

Detour signs will be in place to utilize Yates, Walnut Grove, and Humphrey’s Boulevard.

The contract allows for up to six-weekend lane closures on I-240 at Shady Grove Road. During these weekend closures, two of the four lanes would remain open.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.



###