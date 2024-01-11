American Handcrafted STEELPORT Knife Co. Wins Coveted GOOD DESIGN® Award for Innovative and Stylish Knife Block

The STEELPORT Knife Block is a design-forward solution created specifically for home cooks who seek a non-restrictive and exquisitely crafted block to showcase their premium knives while enhancing their kitchen aesthetics.

Meticulously designed and handcrafted in Portland, Oregon, this knife block combines functionality, innovation, and locally sourced materials to provide a unique storage solution that embodies the essence of STEELPORT's award-winning knife collection.