Former Gautier Police Officer Guilty of Embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced former Gautier Police Officer Eric Maye has pled guilty to Embezzlement. Maye was arrested by agents in January of 2023 and served with a $1,433.43 demand letter.



Maye is guilty of using the city’s FuelMan gas card to purchase fuel for his personal vehicle. The gas card is intended to be used to purchase fuel for the city-owned police vehicle.

“Thank you to prosecutors and to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Working together, we will continue to safeguard taxpayer dollars,” said State Auditor Shad White.

Maye was sentenced by the Jackson County Circuit Court to 5 years of house arrest and 5 years of post-release supervision and ordered to pay restitution and fines. Maye’s sentence will run concurrently with a conviction from a case investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. Both cases were prosecuted by District Attorney Angel McIlrath’s office.

No surety bond covers Maye’s employment as a Gautier Police Officer. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Maye will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.